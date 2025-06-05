Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) Could Shrink By -39.10% Or More

In last trading session, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) saw 4.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.06 trading at $0.03 or 0.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.98B. That closing price of LUNR’s stock is at a discount of -125.59% from its 52-week high price of $24.95 and is indicating a premium of 71.52% from its 52-week low price of $3.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.44. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Intuitive Machines Inc’s shares saw a change of -39.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.64% in past 5-day. Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) showed a performance of 22.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.74 million shares which calculate 2.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -80.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -80.83% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -239.86% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 101.73% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.67%.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.12% institutions for Intuitive Machines Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at LUNR for having 2.83 million shares of worth $9.34 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.1346 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 2.46 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.4703 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.13 million.