Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) Lost -0.59% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) saw 71.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.25 trading at -$0.04 or -0.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $88.33B. That closing price of INTC’s stock is at a discount of -83.51% from its 52-week high price of $37.16 and is indicating a premium of 12.74% from its 52-week low price of $17.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 70.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 94.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intel Corp (INTC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.11. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 16 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

Intel Corp’s shares saw a change of 1.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.59% in past 5-day. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) showed a performance of -0.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 122.81 million shares which calculate 1.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 29. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 6.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.17% for stock’s current value.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.62%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.12 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.79%.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.40% institutions for Intel Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at INTC for having 393.49 million shares of worth $12.19 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.2216 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 361.67 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.476 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.2 billion.