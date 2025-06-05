Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) Lost -0.59% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) saw 71.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.25 trading at -$0.04 or -0.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $88.33B. That closing price of INTC’s stock is at a discount of -83.51% from its 52-week high price of $37.16 and is indicating a premium of 12.74% from its 52-week low price of $17.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 70.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 94.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intel Corp (INTC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.11. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 16 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

Intel Corp’s shares saw a change of 1.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.59% in past 5-day. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) showed a performance of -0.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 122.81 million shares which calculate 1.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 29. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 6.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.17% for stock’s current value.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.62%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.12 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.79%.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.40% institutions for Intel Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at INTC for having 393.49 million shares of worth $12.19 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.2216 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 361.67 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.476 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.2 billion.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.