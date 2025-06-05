Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 27.83% Last Month.

In last trading session, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) saw 1.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.90 trading at $0.0 or -0.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $179.30M. That closing price of INVZ’s stock is at a discount of -248.89% from its 52-week high price of $3.14 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.09 in the current quarter.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s shares saw a change of -46.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.82% in past 5-day. Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) showed a performance of 27.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.57 million shares which calculate 7.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 13. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -11.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.11% for stock’s current value.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 132.64% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 9M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 12.75M in the next quarter. Company posted 6.66M and 4.52M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -463.21% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45.61% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.75%.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.41% institutions for Innoviz Technologies Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. CITIGROUP INC is the top institutional holder at INVZ for having 8.79 million shares of worth $8.15 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.2782 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, which was holding about 8.13 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.8804 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.54 million.

On the other hand, NEUBERGER BERMAN EQUITY FUNDS-Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund and SPDR INDEX SHARES FUNDS-SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.41 shares of worth $1.27 million or 0.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 840.56 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.76 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.

