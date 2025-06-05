Innodata Inc Shares Rise 71.83% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) saw 1.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.97 trading at $0.69 or 1.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.43B. That closing price of INOD’s stock is at a discount of -57.88% from its 52-week high price of $71.00 and is indicating a premium of 71.83% from its 52-week low price of $12.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Innodata Inc (INOD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) trade information

Innodata Inc’s shares saw a change of 13.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.31% in past 5-day. Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) showed a performance of 16.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.3 million shares which calculate 2.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 48 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 48. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.74% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.02% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.46%.

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.49% institutions for Innodata Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at INOD for having 1.88 million shares of worth $27.88 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.5096 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 1.48 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.137 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.0 million.