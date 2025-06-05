ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) Has Risen By 4.18 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In recent trading session, ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) saw 1.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.08 trading at $0.02 or 0.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $64.28B. That most recent trading price of ING’s stock is at a discount of -3.23% from its 52-week high price of $21.76 and is indicating a premium of 29.22% from its 52-week low price of $14.92.

For ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.17. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) trade information

ING Groep N.V. ADR’s shares saw a change of 35.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.35% in past 5-day. ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) showed a performance of 4.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 22.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.31% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 22.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 22.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.74% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.28% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.31% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.40%.

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at ING for having 68.02 million shares of worth $1.17 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.0767 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, which was holding about 8.24 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.2515 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $141.19 million.

On the other hand, American Century ETF Trust-Avantis International Equity ETF and Columbia Fd.s Series TRT I-Multi-Manager Intl Eqy. Strategies Fd. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.14 shares of worth $24.07 million or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 602.96 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $12.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.