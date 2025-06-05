Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Has Risen By 6.75 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) saw 14.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.43 trading at -$0.09 or -1.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.27B. That closing price of IAG’s stock is at a discount of -12.79% from its 52-week high price of $8.38 and is indicating a premium of 53.7% from its 52-week low price of $3.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Iamgold Corp (IAG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Iamgold Corp’s shares saw a change of 43.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.63% in past 5-day. Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) showed a performance of 6.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.36 million shares which calculate 0.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 8.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 8.4. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.67% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.41% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.34%.

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.26% institutions for Iamgold Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at IAG for having 48.63 million shares of worth $182.36 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.2553 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., which was holding about 34.89 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.6408 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $130.84 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 19.47 shares of worth $144.64 million or 3.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.71 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $131.57 million in the company or a holder of 3.08% of company’s stock.

