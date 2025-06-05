Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ:HYPR) Is Up 5.65% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ:HYPR) saw 2.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at -$0.03 or -4.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.20M. That closing price of HYPR’s stock is at a discount of -167.61% from its 52-week high price of $1.90 and is indicating a premium of 25.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hyperfine Inc (HYPR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ:HYPR) trade information

Hyperfine Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.62% in past 5-day. Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ:HYPR) showed a performance of 5.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.2 million shares which calculate 4.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 1.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 1.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 1.6. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -125.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -125.35% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.81% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.76% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.90%.

Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ:HYPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.91% institutions for Hyperfine Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at HYPR for having 3.18 million shares of worth $2.7 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.4101 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, which was holding about 1.74 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.4181 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.48 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.39 shares of worth $1.7 million or 3.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 812.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.58 million in the company or a holder of 1.29% of company’s stock.