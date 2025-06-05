Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) Jump 5.92%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) saw 6.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.01 trading at $0.95 or 5.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.77B. That closing price of HUT’s stock is at a discount of -87.83% from its 52-week high price of $31.95 and is indicating a premium of 48.68% from its 52-week low price of $8.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hut 8 Corp (HUT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.16 in the current quarter.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Hut 8 Corp’s shares saw a change of -16.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.46% in past 5-day. Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) showed a performance of 33.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.6 million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 33. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.58% for stock’s current value.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 50.07M for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 72.91M in the next quarter. Company posted 35.22M and 43.73M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 105.42% during past 5 years.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 133.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.75% institutions for Hut 8 Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at HUT for having 6.27 million shares of worth $94.03 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.955 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 5.6 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.2121 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $83.99 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.65 shares of worth $45.0 million or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.16 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $36.81 million in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.