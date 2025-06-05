Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) Has Reached A Distance Of 24.33% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw 19.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.74 trading at -$0.17 or -1.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.93B. That closing price of HBAN’s stock is at a discount of -17.15% from its 52-week high price of $18.44 and is indicating a premium of 24.33% from its 52-week low price of $11.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 23.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.71. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.16% in past 5-day. Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) showed a performance of 4.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49.49 million shares which calculate 2.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 21. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -8.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.01% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.74% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.52% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.00%.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares, Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.94%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.62 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.63%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.42% institutions for Huntington Bancshares, Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at HBAN for having 171.75 million shares of worth $2.26 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.8352 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 130.34 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.9815 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.72 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 45.9 shares of worth $722.44 million or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40.39 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $635.73 million in the company or a holder of 2.76% of company’s stock.