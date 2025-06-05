How To Know If Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Is Expensive At $23.83.

In last trading session, Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) saw 21.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.83 trading at -$0.1 or -0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.89B. That closing price of CCL’s stock is at a discount of -20.52% from its 52-week high price of $28.72 and is indicating a premium of 42.17% from its 52-week low price of $13.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carnival Corp (CCL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.57. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.24 in the current quarter.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Carnival Corp’s shares saw a change of -4.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.61% in past 5-day. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) showed a performance of 21.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 63.3 million shares which calculate 2.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 32. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 7.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.68% for stock’s current value.

Carnival Corp (CCL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.27% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 6.21B for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 7.96B in the next quarter. Company posted 5.78B and 7.9B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.76% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.17% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.85%.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.69% institutions for Carnival Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CCL for having 113.84 million shares of worth $2.13 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.985 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 68.77 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.4275 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.29 billion.