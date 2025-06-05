How To Know If Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBVA) Is Expensive At $15.07.

In recent trading session, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBVA) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.07 trading at $0.13 or 0.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $86.68B. That most recent trading price of BBVA’s stock is at a discount of -3.92% from its 52-week high price of $15.66 and is indicating a premium of 38.75% from its 52-week low price of $9.23.

For Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.95. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 55.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.19% in past 5-day. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBVA) showed a performance of 6.51% in past 30-days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.74% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 9.04B for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 8.79B in the next quarter. Company posted 9.23B and 8.72B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.33% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.72% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.07%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBVA)’s Major holders

FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at BBVA for having 51.68 million shares of worth $518.36 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.8984 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HARDING LOEVNER LP, which was holding about 19.2 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.3337 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $192.63 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares Trust-iShares MSCI EAFE ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 36.84 shares of worth $555.78 million or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.51 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $294.34 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.

