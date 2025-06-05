How To Know If Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) Is Expensive At $119.45.

In last trading session, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) saw 17.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $119.45 trading at $4.48 or 3.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $286.01B. That closing price of BABA’s stock is at a discount of -24.26% from its 52-week high price of $148.43 and is indicating a premium of 39.89% from its 52-week low price of $71.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.35. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 40.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.32% in past 5-day. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) showed a performance of -5.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.27 million shares which calculate 2.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 176 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 164 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 180. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.3% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.31% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.29% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.53%.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.69% institutions for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. MORGAN STANLEY is the top institutional holder at BABA for having 10.77 million shares of worth $775.22 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.4365 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, which was holding about 21.87 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1108 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.57 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD CHESTER FUNDS-Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund and Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 11.67 shares of worth $1.39 billion or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.75 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $926.3 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.