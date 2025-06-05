Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) Climbs 65.62% In 2025; Is It Attractive Enough At $1.53?

In last trading session, Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw 29.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at $0.61 or 66.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.21M. That closing price of HOTH’s stock is at a discount of -148.37% from its 52-week high price of $3.80 and is indicating a premium of 62.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 602.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Hoth Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 104.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 80.57% in past 5-day. Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) showed a performance of 76.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.96% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.62% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.90%.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.31% institutions for Hoth Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC is the top institutional holder at HOTH for having 0.21 million shares of worth $0.19 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.0976 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MORGAN STANLEY, which was holding about 10008.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1455 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9100.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 41.49 shares of worth $63479.0 or 0.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38.8 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $59370.0 in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.