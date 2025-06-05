Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock Ripped -26.70% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In recent trading session, Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.08 trading at $0.01 or 0.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $560.00M. That most recent trading price of HNST’s stock is at a discount of -76.57% from its 52-week high price of $8.97 and is indicating a premium of 52.76% from its 52-week low price of $2.40.

For Honest Company Inc (HNST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.57. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.05 in the current quarter.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Honest Company Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.01% in past 5-day. Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) showed a performance of 2.42% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 3.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 26.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.18% for stock’s current value.

Honest Company Inc (HNST) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.96% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 92.18M for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 103.16M in the next quarter. Company posted 93.05M and 99.24M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.25% during past 5 years.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at HNST for having 12.17 million shares of worth $35.54 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.2829 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 8.11 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.1807 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.67 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Rutland Square TRT II-Strategic Advisers U.S. Total Stock Fd. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.89 shares of worth $14.7 million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.8 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $14.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.54% of company’s stock.