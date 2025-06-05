Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) Share Price Recovers 27.5% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In recent trading session, Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.91 trading at $0.66 or 10.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $856.76M. That most recent trading price of MOMO’s stock is at a discount of -14.76% from its 52-week high price of $7.93 and is indicating a premium of 27.5% from its 52-week low price of $5.01.

For Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.89. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

Hello Group Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -5.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.80% in past 5-day. Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) showed a performance of 13.35% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6 to the stock, which implies a fall of -15.17% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 13.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.17% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.88% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 151.48% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.18%.

Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC is the top institutional holder at MOMO for having 8.66 million shares of worth $53.02 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.3904 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, which was holding about 8.18 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.2559 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.03 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund and VANGUARD Intl Eqy. INDEX Fd.S-Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.93 shares of worth $13.54 million or 1.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.67 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $11.71 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.

