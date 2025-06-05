Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL), 27.82% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL) saw 25.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.11 trading at $0.34 or 5.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.86B. That closing price of HL’s stock is at a discount of -25.7% from its 52-week high price of $7.68 and is indicating a premium of 27.82% from its 52-week low price of $4.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hecla Mining Co (HL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.89. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.04 in the current quarter.

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL) trade information

Hecla Mining Co’s shares saw a change of 24.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.16% in past 5-day. Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL) showed a performance of 27.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.73 million shares which calculate 1.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5.25 to the stock, which implies a fall of -16.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 18.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.17% for stock’s current value.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.07% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 248.93M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 233.45M in the next quarter. Company posted 245.66M and 245.09M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.05% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.64%.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.57%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.03 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.51%.

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.59% institutions for Hecla Mining Co that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at HL for having 59.48 million shares of worth $288.48 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.6386 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, which was holding about 52.44 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.498 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $254.34 million.