Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL), 27.82% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL) saw 25.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.11 trading at $0.34 or 5.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.86B. That closing price of HL’s stock is at a discount of -25.7% from its 52-week high price of $7.68 and is indicating a premium of 27.82% from its 52-week low price of $4.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hecla Mining Co (HL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.89. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.04 in the current quarter.

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL) trade information

Hecla Mining Co’s shares saw a change of 24.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.16% in past 5-day. Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL) showed a performance of 27.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.73 million shares which calculate 1.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5.25 to the stock, which implies a fall of -16.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 18.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.17% for stock’s current value.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.07% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 248.93M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 233.45M in the next quarter. Company posted 245.66M and 245.09M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.05% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.64%.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.57%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.03 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.51%.

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.59% institutions for Hecla Mining Co that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at HL for having 59.48 million shares of worth $288.48 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.6386 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, which was holding about 52.44 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.498 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $254.34 million.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.