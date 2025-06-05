Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) Stock Jumped 14.57% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) saw 14.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.93 trading at -$0.12 or -1.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.30B. That closing price of HLN’s stock is at a discount of -4.48% from its 52-week high price of $11.42 and is indicating a premium of 24.61% from its 52-week low price of $8.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Haleon plc ADR (HLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.12. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Haleon plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 14.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.84% in past 5-day. Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) showed a performance of 2.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.62 million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10.2 to the stock, which implies a fall of -7.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 10.2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10.2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 6.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.68% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.40% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.65% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.71%.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.71% institutions for Haleon plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. DODGE & COX is the top institutional holder at HLN for having 180.17 million shares of worth $1.49 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.9629 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 99.15 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.0802 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $818.98 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Fidelity Hastings Street Trust-Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 124.05 shares of worth $1.36 billion or 2.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.19 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $155.06 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.