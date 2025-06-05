Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) Stock Jumped 14.57% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) saw 14.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.93 trading at -$0.12 or -1.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.30B. That closing price of HLN’s stock is at a discount of -4.48% from its 52-week high price of $11.42 and is indicating a premium of 24.61% from its 52-week low price of $8.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Haleon plc ADR (HLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.12. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Haleon plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 14.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.84% in past 5-day. Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) showed a performance of 2.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.62 million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10.2 to the stock, which implies a fall of -7.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 10.2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10.2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 6.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.68% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.40% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.65% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.71%.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.71% institutions for Haleon plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. DODGE & COX is the top institutional holder at HLN for having 180.17 million shares of worth $1.49 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.9629 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 99.15 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.0802 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $818.98 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Fidelity Hastings Street Trust-Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 124.05 shares of worth $1.36 billion or 2.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.19 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $155.06 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.