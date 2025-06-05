Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) Shares Are Up 45.45% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) saw 3.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at $0.02 or 9.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.39M. That closing price of GWAV’s stock is at a discount of -2322.73% from its 52-week high price of $5.33 and is indicating a premium of 45.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc’s shares saw a change of -68.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.05% in past 5-day. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) showed a performance of -2.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.93 million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 74.96% during past 5 years.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.18% institutions for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 392.97 shares of worth $86060.0 or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 247.57 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $54217.0 in the company or a holder of 0.40% of company’s stock.