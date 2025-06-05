GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ:GRAL) Has Reached A Distance Of 69.18% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ:GRAL) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.01 trading at $1.46 or 3.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.44B. That closing price of GRAL’s stock is at a discount of -59.94% from its 52-week high price of $63.99 and is indicating a premium of 69.18% from its 52-week low price of $12.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ:GRAL) trade information

GRAIL Inc’s shares saw a change of 124.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.63% in past 5-day. GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ:GRAL) showed a performance of 16.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.19 million shares which calculate 4.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 32 to the stock, which implies a fall of -25.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 32. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 20.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.02% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -89.93% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.44% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 43.20%.

GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ:GRAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.35% institutions for GRAIL Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. is the top institutional holder at GRAL for having 2.45 million shares of worth $37.66 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.8907 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, which was holding about 1.87 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.0075 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.67 million.

On the other hand, PRIMECAP Odyssey Funds-PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.46 shares of worth $58.39 million or 4.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 841.96 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $33.69 million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.

