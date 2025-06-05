Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) 9.31% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In recent trading session, Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) saw 2.07 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.06 trading at $0.12 or 5.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $350.36M. That most recent trading price of GROY’s stock is at a premium of 4.85% from its 52-week high price of $1.96 and is indicating a premium of 43.69% from its 52-week low price of $1.16.

For Gold Royalty Corp (GROY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) trade information

Gold Royalty Corp’s shares saw a change of 69.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.31% in past 5-day. Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) showed a performance of 30.89% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.09% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 8. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.36% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.30% during past 5 years.

Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at GROY for having 6.66 million shares of worth $9.39 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.6035 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP, which was holding about 2.91 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.0086 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.1 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Exch-Trd Fd. TRT-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.82 shares of worth $9.77 million or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 140.9 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.29 million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.