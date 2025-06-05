Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR) jumps 31.91% In 2025; How Attractive Is It At $0.27?

In recent trading session, Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at $0.02 or 8.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $79.09M. That most recent trading price of GGR’s stock is at a discount of -551.85% from its 52-week high price of $1.76 and is indicating a premium of 29.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.19.

Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR) trade information

Gogoro Inc’s shares saw a change of -46.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.82% in past 5-day. Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR) showed a performance of 6.27% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2122.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2122.22% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -34.87% during past 5 years.

Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR)’s Major holders

GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP is the top institutional holder at GGR for having 8.5 million shares of worth $13.09 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.6036 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, which was holding about 6.89 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.9214 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.62 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Commonwealth Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 167.44 shares of worth $44791.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 49.25 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $13174.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.

