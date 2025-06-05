Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Surged 7.72% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) saw 1.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.90 trading at $0.99 or 3.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.74B. That closing price of GLBE’s stock is at a discount of -87.88% from its 52-week high price of $63.69 and is indicating a premium of 21.42% from its 52-week low price of $26.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Global E Online Ltd (GLBE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.35. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) trade information

Global E Online Ltd’s shares saw a change of -37.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.72% in past 5-day. Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) showed a performance of -6.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.66 million shares which calculate 2.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 66. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.99% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 71.26% during past 5 years.

Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.02% institutions for Global E Online Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. MORGAN STANLEY is the top institutional holder at GLBE for having 17.49 million shares of worth $634.34 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.4737 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, which was holding about 14.73 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.8237 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $534.4 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and MORGAN STANLEY INSTITUTIONAL FUND INC-GROWTH PORTFOLIO are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.33 shares of worth $214.64 million or 3.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.3 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $77.86 million in the company or a holder of 1.35% of company’s stock.