GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) Reduces -1.17% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.48 trading at $0.48 or 2.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.63B. That closing price of GDS’s stock is at a discount of -114.46% from its 52-week high price of $52.50 and is indicating a premium of 66.58% from its 52-week low price of $8.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.39. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.54 in the current quarter.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s shares saw a change of 3.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.17% in past 5-day. GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) showed a performance of -11.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.06 million shares which calculate 5.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -63.4% for stock’s current value.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 2.83B for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 2.9B in the next quarter. Company posted 2.83B and 2.97B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.65% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -87.87% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -17.29%.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.76% institutions for GDS Holdings Limited ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES TELEMEDIA PTE LTD is the top institutional holder at GDS for having 15.84 million shares of worth $147.11 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.1416 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, which was holding about 9.37 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.6755 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87.05 million.

On the other hand, BARON SELECT FUNDS-Baron Real Estate Fund and MFS SERIES TRUST X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.47 shares of worth $35.97 million or 0.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.07 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $26.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.