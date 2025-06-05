Gap, Inc (NYSE:GAP) Decline -4.23%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Gap, Inc (NYSE:GAP) saw 15.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.03 trading at -$0.93 or -4.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.85B. That closing price of GAP’s stock is at a discount of -39.28% from its 52-week high price of $29.29 and is indicating a premium of 19.21% from its 52-week low price of $16.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gap, Inc (NYSE:GAP) trade information

Gap, Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.53% in past 5-day. Gap, Inc (NYSE:GAP) showed a performance of -8.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.25 million shares which calculate 3.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 26 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 33. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.63% for stock’s current value.

Gap, Inc (GAP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.53% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 3.73B for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 3.91B in the next quarter. Company posted 3.72B and 3.83B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.81% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.45% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.05%.

GAP Dividends

Gap, Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.92%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.61 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.21%.

Gap, Inc (NYSE:GAP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.45% institutions for Gap, Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 22.27 shares of worth $468.35 million or 5.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.95 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $209.16 million in the company or a holder of 2.67% of company’s stock.