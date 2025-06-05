Frontier Group Holdings Inc Shares Rise 27.91% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In recent trading session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.87 trading at -$0.09 or -2.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $881.18M. That most recent trading price of ULCC’s stock is at a discount of -165.12% from its 52-week high price of $10.26 and is indicating a premium of 27.91% from its 52-week low price of $2.79.

For Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.08. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.26 in the current quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -45.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.41% in past 5-day. Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) showed a performance of 12.79% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.62% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 8.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -80.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -80.88% for stock’s current value.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.59% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 951.92M for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 960.29M in the next quarter. Company posted 973M and 935M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.57% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -189.56% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 59.05%.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

INDIGO PARTNERS LLC is the top institutional holder at ULCC for having 32.09 million shares of worth $158.21 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.3131 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 28.06 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.5154 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $138.34 million.

On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.9 shares of worth $15.05 million or 1.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.83 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $10.91 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.

