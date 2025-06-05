FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) Stock Plunged -86.58% So Far In 2025, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at -$0.01 or -3.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.59M. That closing price of FOXO’s stock is at a discount of -3233.33% from its 52-week high price of $13.00 and is indicating a premium of 2.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

FOXO Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -86.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.81% in past 5-day. FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) showed a performance of -38.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.28 million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.61% during past 5 years.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.76% institutions for FOXO Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. STATE STREET CORP is the top institutional holder at FOXO for having 20030.0 shares of worth $5320.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.0194 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is XTX TOPCO LTD, which was holding about 13647.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.0132 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3625.0.