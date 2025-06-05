Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Currently -7.9 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In recent trading session, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.44 trading at $0.42 or 0.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $23.42B. That most recent trading price of FOXA’s stock is at a discount of -7.9% from its 52-week high price of $58.74 and is indicating a premium of 39.82% from its 52-week low price of $32.76.

For Fox Corporation (FOXA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.46. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) trade information

Fox Corporation’s shares saw a change of 12.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.57% in past 5-day. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) showed a performance of 9.89% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.59% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 66. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.21% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.01% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.88% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.80%.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at FOXA for having 32.96 million shares of worth $1.13 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.0432 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 29.09 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.2158 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $999.82 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and SELECT SECTOR SPDR TRT-The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR F are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 16.02 shares of worth $873.44 million or 7.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.94 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $541.92 million in the company or a holder of 4.64% of company’s stock.