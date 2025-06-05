Fortuna Mining Corp (NYSE:FSM) Shares Rebounded 42.73% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Fortuna Mining Corp (NYSE:FSM) saw 26.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.74 trading at $0.06 or 0.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.07B. That closing price of FSM’s stock is at a discount of -0.59% from its 52-week high price of $6.78 and is indicating a premium of 42.73% from its 52-week low price of $3.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.12 in the current quarter.

Fortuna Mining Corp (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Fortuna Mining Corp’s shares saw a change of 57.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.90% in past 5-day. Fortuna Mining Corp (NYSE:FSM) showed a performance of 11.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.54 million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 3.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.56% for stock’s current value.

Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.92% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 220M for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.93% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.09% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.58%.

Fortuna Mining Corp (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.80% institutions for Fortuna Mining Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at FSM for having 29.78 million shares of worth $145.6 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.7303 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, which was holding about 9.04 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.9548 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.22 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 10.42 shares of worth $70.26 million or 3.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.49 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $63.93 million in the company or a holder of 3.09% of company’s stock.