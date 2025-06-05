Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FTRE) Is Currently -443.21% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FTRE) saw 2.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.23 trading at $0.6 or 12.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $473.32M. That closing price of FTRE’s stock is at a discount of -443.21% from its 52-week high price of $28.41 and is indicating a premium of 24.09% from its 52-week low price of $3.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.07. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.06 in the current quarter.

Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FTRE) trade information

Fortrea Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -71.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.12% in past 5-day. Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FTRE) showed a performance of -11.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.31 million shares which calculate 3.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 12. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -129.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -129.45% for stock’s current value.

Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.88% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 631.39M for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 610.45M in the next quarter. Company posted 662.4M and 674.9M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.94% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.34% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 48.95%.

Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FTRE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.54% institutions for Fortrea Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at FTRE for having 16.14 million shares of worth $376.64 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 18.0505 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 9.87 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.0358 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $230.27 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.42 shares of worth $28.36 million or 5.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.46 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $18.12 million in the company or a holder of 3.83% of company’s stock.

