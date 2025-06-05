Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) Has Recovered -14.22 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -42.77% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) saw 123.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.24 trading at $0.05 or 0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.72B. That closing price of F’s stock is at a discount of -42.77% from its 52-week high price of $14.62 and is indicating a premium of 17.58% from its 52-week low price of $8.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 112.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 129.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ford Motor Co (F), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.04. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.32 in the current quarter.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) trade information

Ford Motor Co’s shares saw a change of 5.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.69% in past 5-day. Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) showed a performance of 0.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 154.21 million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 9 to the stock, which implies a fall of -13.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 12.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.11% for stock’s current value.

Ford Motor Co (F) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.63% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 42.91B for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 42.31B in the next quarter. Company posted 44.81B and 43.07B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 162.64% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -42.24% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.55%.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.81%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.60 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.76%.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.17% institutions for Ford Motor Co that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at F for having 343.16 million shares of worth $4.3 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.6113 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 281.58 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.066 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.53 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 122.87 shares of worth $1.26 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 108.16 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.11 billion in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.