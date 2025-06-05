Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) Has Recovered -14.22 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -42.77% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) saw 123.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.24 trading at $0.05 or 0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.72B. That closing price of F’s stock is at a discount of -42.77% from its 52-week high price of $14.62 and is indicating a premium of 17.58% from its 52-week low price of $8.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 112.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 129.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ford Motor Co (F), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.04. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.32 in the current quarter.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) trade information

Ford Motor Co’s shares saw a change of 5.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.69% in past 5-day. Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) showed a performance of 0.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 154.21 million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 9 to the stock, which implies a fall of -13.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 12.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.11% for stock’s current value.

Ford Motor Co (F) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.63% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 42.91B for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 42.31B in the next quarter. Company posted 44.81B and 43.07B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 162.64% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -42.24% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.55%.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.81%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.60 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.76%.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.17% institutions for Ford Motor Co that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at F for having 343.16 million shares of worth $4.3 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.6113 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 281.58 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.066 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.53 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 122.87 shares of worth $1.26 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 108.16 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.11 billion in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.