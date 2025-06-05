Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW) 21.23% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.41 trading at $0.41 or 4.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.27B. That most recent trading price of FLYW’s stock is at a discount of -124.78% from its 52-week high price of $23.40 and is indicating a premium of 21.23% from its 52-week low price of $8.20.

For Flywire Corp (FLYW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.24. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Flywire Corp’s shares saw a change of -49.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.73% in past 5-day. Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW) showed a performance of 3.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.96% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 33. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -72.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -72.91% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 447.97% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 164.59%.

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at FLYW for having 11.73 million shares of worth $192.28 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.4184 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 11.16 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.9577 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $182.88 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.68 shares of worth $37.64 million or 3.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.0 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $30.68 million in the company or a holder of 2.50% of company’s stock.