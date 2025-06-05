Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 13.85% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) saw 3.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.85 trading at $0.08 or 1.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $883.76M. That closing price of FLNC’s stock is at a discount of -418.14% from its 52-week high price of $25.13 and is indicating a premium of 28.66% from its 52-week low price of $3.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.01 in the current quarter.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Fluence Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -69.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.46% in past 5-day. Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) showed a performance of 13.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.96 million shares which calculate 4.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 4.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -7.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 58.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 58.76% for stock’s current value.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.46% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 738.52M for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.34B in the next quarter. Company posted 483.32M and 1.23B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -295.18% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.88%.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 120.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.14% institutions for Fluence Energy Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. SIEMENS AG is the top institutional holder at FLNC for having 39.74 million shares of worth $689.06 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 31.0672 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SIEMENS PENSION TRUST E V, which was holding about 11.76 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.1948 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $203.94 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.0 shares of worth $9.72 million or 1.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $7.86 million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.