Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Adds 2.97% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.19 trading at $0.42 or 0.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.12B. That most recent trading price of FLEX’s stock is at a discount of -4.42% from its 52-week high price of $45.10 and is indicating a premium of 41.86% from its 52-week low price of $25.11.

For Flex Ltd (FLEX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Flex Ltd’s shares saw a change of 12.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.97% in past 5-day. Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) showed a performance of 17.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 40 to the stock, which implies a fall of -7.97% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 45. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 44.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 44.43% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 65.01% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.23% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.66%.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ is the top institutional holder at FLEX for having 44.29 million shares of worth $1.31 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.1807 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 40.15 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.2306 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.18 billion.

On the other hand, JANUS INVESTMENT FUND-Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and VANGUARD HORIZON FUNDS-Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 15.42 shares of worth $665.86 million or 4.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.89 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $599.65 million in the company or a holder of 3.72% of company’s stock.