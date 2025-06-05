First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) Has Already Recovered 27.06%, But Another -91.96% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) saw 3.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $159.81 trading at $0.44 or 0.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.14B. That closing price of FSLR’s stock is at a discount of -91.96% from its 52-week high price of $306.77 and is indicating a premium of 27.06% from its 52-week low price of $116.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For First Solar Inc (FSLR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.59. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 24 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 2.61 in the current quarter.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

First Solar Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.15% in past 5-day. First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) showed a performance of 25.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.82 million shares which calculate 2.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 234 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 172.37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 274. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.86% for stock’s current value.

First Solar Inc (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.95% from the last financial year’s standing.

24 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.03B for the same. And 24 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.39B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.01B and 887.67M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.52% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.22%.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.38% institutions for First Solar Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at FSLR for having 12.49 million shares of worth $2.82 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.6719 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 11.32 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.5738 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.55 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.22 shares of worth $514.38 million or 3.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.98 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $475.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.