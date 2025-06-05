First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) Adds 15.01% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) saw 36.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.28 trading at $0.23 or 3.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.53B. That closing price of AG’s stock is at a discount of -10.71% from its 52-week high price of $8.06 and is indicating a premium of 39.15% from its 52-week low price of $4.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 25.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) trade information

First Majestic Silver Corporation’s shares saw a change of 32.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.01% in past 5-day. First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) showed a performance of 20.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.96 million shares which calculate 1.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 8.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 8.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 8.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.76% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.42% during past 5 years.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.34% institutions for First Majestic Silver Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at AG for having 28.15 million shares of worth $166.64 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.6389 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 10.62 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.6382 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62.9 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 16.5 shares of worth $120.13 million or 3.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.4 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $104.87 million in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company’s stock.