Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Has Recovered 3.54 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -28.62% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In recent trading session, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.15 trading at -$0.3 or -0.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.47B. That most recent trading price of FITB’s stock is at a discount of -28.62% from its 52-week high price of $49.07 and is indicating a premium of 15.47% from its 52-week low price of $32.25.

For Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.85. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) trade information

Fifth Third Bancorp’s shares saw a change of -9.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.43% in past 5-day. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) showed a performance of 4.16% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.28% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 48. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 88.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 88.2% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.20% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.37% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.68%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at FITB for having 83.1 million shares of worth $3.03 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.1004 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 58.11 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.4615 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.12 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Income Fund of America are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 20.92 shares of worth $798.27 million or 3.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.03 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $764.25 million in the company or a holder of 3.00% of company’s stock.