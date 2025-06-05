Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At 3.

In last trading session, Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) saw 1.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.42 trading at $0.06 or 4.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $162.78M. That closing price of FATE’s stock is at a discount of -316.9% from its 52-week high price of $5.92 and is indicating a premium of 53.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.36. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.34 in the current quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Fate Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -13.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.81% in past 5-day. Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) showed a performance of 21.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.87 million shares which calculate 6.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -111.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -111.27% for stock’s current value.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -60.87% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.16M for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.17M in the next quarter. Company posted 6.77M and 3.07M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.63% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.73% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.42%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.28% institutions for Fate Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. REDMILE GROUP, LLC is the top institutional holder at FATE for having 13.17 million shares of worth $43.19 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.2107 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 10.57 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.998 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.67 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.05 shares of worth $4.33 million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.65 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.76 million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.