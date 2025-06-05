Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Currently -57.29 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) saw 1.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.68 trading at -$0.04 or -0.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.11B. That closing price of FSLY’s stock is at a discount of -57.29% from its 52-week high price of $12.08 and is indicating a premium of 39.45% from its 52-week low price of $4.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fastly Inc (FSLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) trade information

Fastly Inc’s shares saw a change of -18.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.06% in past 5-day. Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) showed a performance of 32.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.43 million shares which calculate 3.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 42. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 28.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.39% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.70% during past 5 years.

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.14% institutions for Fastly Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at FSLY for having 15.3 million shares of worth $112.75 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.1306 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MORGAN STANLEY, which was holding about 11.87 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.6398 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87.52 million.