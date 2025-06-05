Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) Could Actually Go To 138 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) saw 15.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $102.30 trading at -$1.5 or -1.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $440.88B. That closing price of XOM’s stock is at a discount of -23.5% from its 52-week high price of $126.34 and is indicating a premium of 4.4% from its 52-week low price of $97.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.94. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) trade information

Exxon Mobil Corp’s shares saw a change of -4.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.19% in past 5-day. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) showed a performance of -0.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45.13 million shares which calculate 3.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 132.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 127 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 138. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.14% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.47% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.62% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.53%.

XOM Dividends

Exxon Mobil Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.83%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.92 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.58% institutions for Exxon Mobil Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at XOM for having 433.05 million shares of worth $49.85 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.0312 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 303.41 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.0281 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.93 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 137.11 shares of worth $14.03 billion or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 120.95 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $12.37 billion in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.