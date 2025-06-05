Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Are Up 34.18 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw 5.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at $0.07 or 6.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $221.98M. That closing price of ESPR’s stock is at a discount of -251.79% from its 52-week high price of $3.94 and is indicating a premium of 38.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.88. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -49.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.18% in past 5-day. Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) showed a performance of 6.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.95 million shares which calculate 4.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 8. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -614.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -614.29% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.11% during past 5 years.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.30% institutions for Esperion Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. WASATCH ADVISORS LP is the top institutional holder at ESPR for having 16.86 million shares of worth $37.44 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.9319 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 13.98 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.4068 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.04 million.