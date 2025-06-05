Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Is Up 22.61 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) saw 19.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.23 trading at $0.15 or 3.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.22B. That closing price of EXK’s stock is at a discount of -34.04% from its 52-week high price of $5.67 and is indicating a premium of 41.84% from its 52-week low price of $2.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.01 in the current quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Endeavour Silver Corp’s shares saw a change of 15.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.53% in past 5-day. Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) showed a performance of 22.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.48 million shares which calculate 1.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -65.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -65.48% for stock’s current value.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 62.22% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 81.48M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 133.33M in the next quarter. Company posted 80.53M and 74.17M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.21% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 137.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 131.56%.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.71% institutions for Endeavour Silver Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at EXK for having 24.47 million shares of worth $86.12 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.073 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, which was holding about 10.78 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.4385 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.9 million.

On the other hand, Amplify ETF Trust-Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 31, 2024 , the former fund manager was holding 11.18 shares of worth $47.29 million or 3.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.93 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $37.75 million in the company or a holder of 3.08% of company’s stock.