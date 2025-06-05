enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) Has Made The 52.58% Recovery, Could Gain Another -117.84% Ahead

In last trading session, enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) saw 2.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.13 trading at -$0.06 or -2.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $396.73M. That closing price of EU’s stock is at a discount of -117.84% from its 52-week high price of $4.64 and is indicating a premium of 52.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For enCore Energy Corp (EU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) trade information

enCore Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of -37.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.47% in past 5-day. enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) showed a performance of 35.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.25 million shares which calculate 8.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -228.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -228.64% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -70.82% during past 5 years.

enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.01% institutions for enCore Energy Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. is the top institutional holder at EU for having 12.17 million shares of worth $47.75 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.8209 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 10.36 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.8064 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.8 million.

On the other hand, SPROTT FUNDS TRUST-SPROTT URANIUM MINERS ETF and GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Uranium ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 15.06 shares of worth $32.09 million or 8.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.94 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $21.18 million in the company or a holder of 5.32% of company’s stock.