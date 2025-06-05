Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) Currently -9.98% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In recent trading session, Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $122.61 trading at $1.0 or 0.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $68.97B. That most recent trading price of EMR’s stock is at a discount of -9.98% from its 52-week high price of $134.85 and is indicating a premium of 26.55% from its 52-week low price of $90.06.

For Emerson Electric Co (EMR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.77. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.51 in the current quarter.

Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) trade information

Emerson Electric Co’s shares saw a change of -1.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.25% in past 5-day. Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) showed a performance of 14.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 122.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.09% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 110 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 135. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 10.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.28% for stock’s current value.

Emerson Electric Co (EMR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.49% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 4.6B for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.89B in the next quarter. Company posted 4.38B and 4.62B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.60% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.89% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.37%.

Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at EMR for having 52.57 million shares of worth $5.79 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.1914 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 35.34 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.1796 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.89 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 17.81 shares of worth $2.18 billion or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.67 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.91 billion in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.