Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Jumps 2.77%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.53 trading at $0.58 or 2.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.42B. That most recent trading price of EGO’s stock is at a discount of -0.98% from its 52-week high price of $21.74 and is indicating a premium of 38.27% from its 52-week low price of $13.29.

For Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.09. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Eldorado Gold Corp’s shares saw a change of 44.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.70% in past 5-day. Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) showed a performance of 5.54% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 19 to the stock, which implies a fall of -13.32% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 19. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 11.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.75% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.81% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.51% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.63%.

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)’s Major holders

HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD is the top institutional holder at EGO for having 23.84 million shares of worth $352.54 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.6803 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, which was holding about 18.67 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.1506 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $276.19 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.97 shares of worth $149.31 million or 3.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.78 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $102.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.

