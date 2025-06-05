Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) Projected To Grow By 18.15% Or More

In last trading session, Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) saw 4.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.44 trading at -$0.02 or -0.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.67B. That closing price of ELAN’s stock is at a discount of -39.88% from its 52-week high price of $18.80 and is indicating a premium of 40.33% from its 52-week low price of $8.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.87. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Elanco Animal Health Inc’s shares saw a change of 10.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.30% in past 5-day. Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) showed a performance of 39.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.43 million shares which calculate 4.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12 to the stock, which implies a fall of -12.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 18.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.15% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.95% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.38% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.04%.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.47% institutions for Elanco Animal Health Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. DODGE & COX is the top institutional holder at ELAN for having 83.58 million shares of worth $1.21 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.9128 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, which was holding about 52.8 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.6845 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $761.94 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and VANGUARD CHESTER FUNDS-Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 55.34 shares of worth $743.79 million or 11.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.91 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $254.2 million in the company or a holder of 3.81% of company’s stock.