Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Could Experience -29.31% Growth

In recent trading session, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.92 trading at -$0.44 or -0.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.75B. That most recent trading price of EIX’s stock is at a discount of -64.63% from its 52-week high price of $88.77 and is indicating a premium of 9.01% from its 52-week low price of $49.06.

For Edison International (EIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) trade information

Edison International’s shares saw a change of -32.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.51% in past 5-day. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) showed a performance of -1.66% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.05% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 52 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 87. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 3.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.56% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.53% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.78% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.67%.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at EIX for having 46.62 million shares of worth $3.35 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.11 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 38.21 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.9259 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.74 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 12.26 shares of worth $661.62 million or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.75 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $580.51 million in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.