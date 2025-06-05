EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Has Fallen -29.26% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) saw 7.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.20 trading at $0.05 or 0.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.66B. That closing price of SATS’s stock is at a discount of -100.49% from its 52-week high price of $32.48 and is indicating a premium of 8.7% from its 52-week low price of $14.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For EchoStar Corp (SATS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Strong Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) trade information

EchoStar Corp’s shares saw a change of -29.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.80% in past 5-day. EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) showed a performance of -32.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.06 million shares which calculate 4.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14.12 to the stock, which implies a fall of -14.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 14.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 13.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.58% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.68% during past 5 years.

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.90% institutions for EchoStar Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at SATS for having 19.18 million shares of worth $341.68 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.0639 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 13.57 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.9967 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $241.69 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 9.3 shares of worth $150.68 million or 5.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.16 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $67.47 million in the company or a holder of 2.67% of company’s stock.