Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS): -12.92% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In recent trading session, Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) saw 3.03 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $76.94 trading at $4.61 or 6.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.66B. That most recent trading price of BROS’s stock is at a discount of -12.92% from its 52-week high price of $86.88 and is indicating a premium of 64.96% from its 52-week low price of $26.96.

For Dutch Bros Inc (BROS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.31. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.18 in the current quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Dutch Bros Inc’s shares saw a change of 46.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.34% in past 5-day. Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) showed a performance of 29.09% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.36% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 62 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 80. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 19.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.42% for stock’s current value.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.76% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 403.24M for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 411.72M in the next quarter. Company posted 324.92M and 338.21M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.87% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.20%.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at BROS for having 8.44 million shares of worth $349.47 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.2786 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP, which was holding about 5.22 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.1174 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $216.02 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.3 shares of worth $254.44 million or 2.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.61 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $200.98 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.