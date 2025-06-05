Does ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) Look Expensive At $9.08? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) saw 2.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.08 trading at $0.68 or 8.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $645.48M. That closing price of ORIC’s stock is at a discount of -61.56% from its 52-week high price of $14.67 and is indicating a premium of 57.05% from its 52-week low price of $3.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.08. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.45 in the current quarter.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 12.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 52.09% in past 5-day. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) showed a performance of 59.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.69 million shares which calculate 19.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 12. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.16% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.32% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.57% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.83%.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 113.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 125.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 113.21% institutions for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. NEXTECH INVEST LTD. is the top institutional holder at ORIC for having 5.29 million shares of worth $37.37 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.5136 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 4.92 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.9943 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.79 million.