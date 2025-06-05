Does Kimberly-Clark Corp (NASDAQ:KMB) Look Expensive At $135.99? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Kimberly-Clark Corp (NASDAQ:KMB) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $135.99 trading at -$2.44 or -1.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $45.12B. That most recent trading price of KMB’s stock is at a discount of -10.63% from its 52-week high price of $150.45 and is indicating a premium of 8.74% from its 52-week low price of $124.10.

For Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.67 in the current quarter.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NASDAQ:KMB) trade information

Kimberly-Clark Corp’s shares saw a change of 3.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.46% in past 5-day. Kimberly-Clark Corp (NASDAQ:KMB) showed a performance of 2.43% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 144 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.56% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 140 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 156. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.95% for stock’s current value.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.75% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 4.85B for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.9B in the next quarter. Company posted 5.03B and 4.95B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.89% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.64% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.67%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NASDAQ:KMB)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at KMB for having 31.39 million shares of worth $4.34 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.3114 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 30.19 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.955 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.17 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 10.47 shares of worth $1.43 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.22 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.26 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.